Tenn. abortion ban takes effect

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following Tennessee’s Federal Court of Appeals decision, lifting the six-week abortion ban, Planned Parenthood providers have now suspended all abortion services in the state.

“Our skilled and passionate providers and staff should not be forced to deny the health care they really need,” said Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood Tennessee-North Mississippi.

Despite Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi suspending its abortion services, Planned Parenthood said women still have access to their navigation services.

“For as many people as possible we are providing financial resources to travel outside of Tenn., we don’t want finances to stand in the way of anybody accessing working services,” said Coffield.

The clinic said they have begun screening its patients for the service. They predict that 30,000 additional women may travel to Illinois for abortion care and through funds.

“It might be in the form of a gas card. It might be in the form of support for overnight accommodations or more,” said Coffield.

Planned Parenthood said abortion pills by mail and telehealth services for abortion are banned in Tenn.

Women have access to these services in other states.

“They can have a telehealth visit in Illinois across the state lines, and they can have the pills mailed somewhere in Illinois where they could pick them up,” said

Tuesday’s ruling means that performing an abortion is now a felony in Tenn. and doctors face up to a maximum of 15 years in prison for giving the procedure.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

