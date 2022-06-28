Advertise with Us
Possible murder-suicide leaves two dead in West Memphis

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Two gunshot victims were found inside a home on Madison Avenue after officers responded to a shots fired call.

On June 27 at 12:33 a.m., officers arrived at the home where both a man and woman were found and pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.

Evidence has led detectives to believe a murder-suicide took place, but the investigation is ongoing.

No further information can be released at this time.

