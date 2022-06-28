Possible murder-suicide leaves two dead in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Two gunshot victims were found inside a home on Madison Avenue after officers responded to a shots fired call.

On June 27 at 12:33 a.m., officers arrived at the home where both a man and woman were found and pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.

Evidence has led detectives to believe a murder-suicide took place, but the investigation is ongoing.

No further information can be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.