Police searching for man who shot Hendersonville officer


Man wanted for shooting Hendersonville PD officer
Man wanted for shooting Hendersonville PD officer(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man in the Madison area who shot a Hendersonville Police officer during a pursuit on Monday night.

Hendersonville Police initiated a traffic stop just after 7:55 p.m. on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. Metro Police said a Hendersonville officer called in a tag number on a black van and it did not match. The officer then tried to stop the van. Shortly after beginning the pursuit, someone inside the van began shooting at the officer.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot. He is believed to be armed with two guns.

Ring video showing the suspect wanted for shooting a Hendersonville Police officer on Monday evening. (Courtesy: Casey Walker)

Metro Police believe the suspect may have taken a pickup truck with the keys left inside near his last location. The truck was a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with multiple dents. It is missing the front grill and has front bumper damage. The license plate is 88F-W55. If you see the truck, call 911.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries, according to Metro Police. Police said there was evidence of a bullet entering the officer’s car through the front windshield.

Multiple officers are in the area searching for the man. Metro Police said there will likely be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the night.

Metro Police provide an update on the search for the suspect who shot a Hendersonville police officer and may have stolen a truck in Madison.

