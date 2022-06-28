Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort

Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead...
Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.

Authorities did not provide further details on Tuesday, saying only the deaths were still under investigation.

The victims were a couple from Tennessee and a man from Florida whose wife was hospitalized.

The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the island of Exuma. It was not clear if the villas had carbon monoxide detectors and if they did, whether they were working.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Teen, baby who left protective services custody found safe

Latest News

In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 28, 2022
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall