Penny hires former high school coaching rival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny’s former high school coaching rival Faragi Phillips will join Hardaway on the Memphis bench as an assistant coach.

Hardaway revealed the news on the Doc Holliday Show podcast Monday.

Hardaway and Phillips battled each other on the prep courts. Phillips won several state titles as head coach at Mitchel and Whitehaven High Schools.

Philip comes to Memphis after joining Vanderbilt’s staff as assistant head coach to Jerry Stackhouse.

Phillips spent three years with the Commodores, the last year as director of player personnel.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.