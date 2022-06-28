Advertise with Us
Penny hires former high school coaching rival

Memphis Tigers
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny’s former high school coaching rival Faragi Phillips will join Hardaway on the Memphis bench as an assistant coach.

Hardaway revealed the news on the Doc Holliday Show podcast Monday.

Hardaway and Phillips battled each other on the prep courts. Phillips won several state titles as head coach at Mitchel and Whitehaven High Schools.

Philip comes to Memphis after joining Vanderbilt’s staff as assistant head coach to Jerry Stackhouse.

Phillips spent three years with the Commodores, the last year as director of player personnel.

