North Memphis man indicted for murder of child in booster seat

Terrell Woods
Terrell Woods(WMC/MPD)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - North Memphis man Terrell J. Woods, 42, has been indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Woods was arrested on April 3, 2021 after the death of a 4-year-old boy who was shot in the chest as he sat in his booster seat inside a van off a residence in the 1000 block of West Lexington Circle, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The incident occurred as Woods walked up to the vehicle and began arguing with the passenger, shouting “Y’all been hating on me!”

Woods then pulled a gun and began shooting into the van. He missed the man he was trying to hit, but one of the bullets struck young Tavius Taylor Jr. in the chest. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Eric Christensen of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit (SPU). The SVU prosecutes cases of rape, child sexual and severe physical abuse, and elder and vulnerable adult abuse.

The SVU is an expansion of the multi-agency Child Protection Investigative Team (CPIT).

Woods is free on a $500,000 bond.

