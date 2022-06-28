Non-profit works to combat the water access gap

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report by advocacy group DigDeep found that over 2.2 million Americans are living without a tap or toilet in their home, and it is costing the U.S. economy over $8 billion each year.

Geroge McGraw, Founder and CEO of DigDeep, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the key finds of the report, the 5 largest economic cost of the crisis, and the solution to combat the water access gap.

