Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Murfreesboro firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot SUV


Firefighters save baby in hot car
Firefighters save baby in hot car
By Justina Latimer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders are sharing their stories after saving a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.

“Your stomach drops because you don’t know how the outcome is going to be,” Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighter Tyson Donaldson said.

The original call was for a welfare check at 5:16 p.m. on Monday, June 13 after a customer saw a woman acting strangely in the Kroger parking lot on Old Fort Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Alexandria Lee standing outside a locked SUV swaying to keep her balance.

“I got out of the truck and I walked over to the police officers, and they let us know that there might be a baby in the back seat of the car,” Donaldson said.

The car windows were tinted and the weather was extremely hot, so they wasted no time and smashed the windows to get in.

“You could feel the heat coming out of the car,” engineer Marc Cartwright said. “When we broke the window and got the back door open, we immediately got the baby out of the car seat. It was very hot to the touch, sweaty, almost lifeless.”

As the men worked to cool the baby, an off-duty nurse came over to help.

“He had on a little onesie. We took that off and actually dipped the onesie in ice water,” fire captain Tim Lampitt said.

Police found a half-empty bottle of tequila in the car and Lee was arrested. As for the baby, the firefighters quick actions saved his life.

“It’s the reason we do the job. We might have 10 bad outcomes, but the one makes it worth it.,” Donaldson said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Teen, baby who left protective services custody found safe
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

WSMV manhunt in Millersville
Police: Hendersonville manhunt ends following exchange of gunfire in KY
Riona loving on veterinary staff. (Trail of Hope Dog Rescue)
Information for animal cruelty suspect nets $5,500 reward
Tenn. abortion ban takes effect
Tenn. abortion ban takes effect
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis