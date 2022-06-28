Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Muggy air returns late week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and a light northeast wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows at night in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely each day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will be in the 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm and high temperatures near 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

Latest News

Saharan dust helps obscure the sun near sunset July 16 in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba...
Breakdown: What is Saharan dust & how it can impact tropical systems
Rain chances going up by Thursday
Another pleasant day but the heat & humidity will return soon
Monday evening weather update
Cool, dry air firmly in place for now, but the summer heat & humidity will soon return
Temperatures and humidity will rise by mid-week
Cooler temperatures to start the week