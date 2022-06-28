Muggy air returns late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and a light northeast wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows at night in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely each day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will be in the 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm and high temperatures near 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.