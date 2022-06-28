Mississippi AG certifies states abortion trigger law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi’s Attorney General has officially certified the state’s trigger law effectively banning abortions in the Magnolia State in a matter of 10 days.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who filed the original lawsuit that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, opened up about how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made to uplift and empower expecting mothers.

“There is some exciting opportunities out there for women and their children,” said Lynn Fitch Mississippi Attorney General.

Fitch said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gives states the power to decide abortion rights and will help expecting mothers.

“There are so many opportunities in a sense to help them with their education, helping them with a financial understanding of financial literacy. Again, to help them look at childcare and how we can have affordable and quality childcare,” said Fitch.

She said the post-Roe era wouldn’t make pregnant women choose between parenting or working. Instead, Fitch said the new law allows for both.

“Now they have different states that are behind them better looking to help them be supportive for them and their children and the opportunities that lie ahead that could be very uplifting and change their whole trajectory of what they’re doing in their professional lives,” said Fitch.

Arkansas has already banned abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Tennessee’s attorney general is actively pushing to speed up the state’s abortion ban to six weeks.

Meanwhile, AG Fitch says Mississippi will not pursue legal action against women seeking abortions in other states.

“People can make those choices if they choose to cross state lines,” said Fitch.

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi, Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed a lawsuit against the state Monday.

The suit claims abortion bans violate the state constitution and asked Hinds County Chancery Court to ensure Mississippi’s 6-week ban is not enforced. To read more about the lawsuit, Click here

