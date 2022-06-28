Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a very special day for a big group of kids enjoying summer basketball in East Memphis today.

Over 100 youth basketball players took part in a clinic at Halle Stadium in Memphis. Multiple refurbished courts were unveiled, and it was extra special because a certain Grizzly you might’ve heard of was all part of it.

That would be none other than Ja Morant.

“Just to show you know that I care, and I do whatever I can to make their lives better and also give back to the city of Memphis,” Morant said.

As part of a collaboration with Coca-Cola and BodyArmor, Morant is helping refurbish a dozen courts throughout the city. And seeing the kids have a blast on their new courts today brought No. 12 back to his youth.

“A lot of memories. You know being upside from sun up to sun down with my friends and family just out there playing basketball. So to be able to see them do it definitely brings back a lot of memories,” Morant said.

In a basketball city, it’s biggest star on the hardwood wants the younger generation to have opportunities he didn’t when he was their age.

“Let people experience some things they never have before in life. You know give them access to things that I pretty much didn’t have in my community,” Morant said.

