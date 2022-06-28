Advertise with Us
Give the gift of life this 4th of July by donating blood

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Red Cross is calling people to roll up their sleeves this Independence Day holiday.

Sherri McKinney, Regional Director of Communication for the American Red Cross, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the demand locally and how you can help.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

