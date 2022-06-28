Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Erin Police officer shot during traffic stop

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Erin Police officer was shot on Monday night while making a traffic stop just after 9 p.m. Monday.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on Highway 149 near Substation Loop. The subject opened fire on the officer and fled the area on foot.

The TBI will be joining the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Ray Crouch.

Police said the suspect is a black male and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue baseball cap.

Law enforcement officers from several surrounding counties are assisting in the search for the suspect, enlisting canine units and helicopters to cover the area on Highway 149, between Old Highway 149 and Pitts Loop.

Erin Police advise to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

Latest News

An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Endangered child alert issued for missing teen & baby
Burn ban could affect Middle TN area 4th of July if rain doesn't come soon
Burn ban could affect Middle TN area 4th of July if rain doesn’t come soon
Shelby County District Attorney forum
Shelby County District Attorney race candidates participate in forum
Ted Townsend incoming Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce CEO
Ted Townsend incoming Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce CEO