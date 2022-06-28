Endangered child alert issued for missing teen & baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An endangered child alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk.

Angela and Kyron Kirk were last seen at 6 p.m. on June 27 in the 1500 block of Goodman Road in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Angela Kirk is said to be 5′5, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.

Kyron Kirk was last seen wearing a blue baby cap, a white onesie with multi-colored stars, and white socks.

Anyone with information should contact the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6175.

