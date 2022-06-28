Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Burn ban could affect Middle TN area 4th of July if rain doesn’t come soon


Burn ban could affect Middle TN area 4th of July if rain doesn't come soon
Burn ban could affect Middle TN area 4th of July if rain doesn't come soon
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the burn ban continues in Mount Juliet, city officials have been closely monitoring the weather to see if and when they can lift it.

As of Monday, the possibility of a field fire or structure fire has increased significantly and the city of Mount Juliet and the Fire Department wants to take every precaution to keep their residents safe.

For the past six years, Jeff Goodwin and his family have operated a fireworks tent in Mount Juliet.

“We really wanted that rain last night and yesterday afternoon,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin hopes for rain because there’s currently a burn ban in Mount Juliet. The ban doesn’t include fireworks, but that could change if it doesn’t rain soon.

“You know that’s the first question, can we shoot fireworks with the burn ban, today we can, we’ll have to monitor as it goes through the week and closer to the Fourth of July,” said Goodwin.

Mount Juliet fire crews recently battled a five-acre brush fire. It has been a growing concern and Justin Beasley, a spokesperson for the city said that they may have to extend the ban to fireworks and fireworks shows and postpone this Fourth of July holiday.

Fire officials will continue to monitor the local weather forecast in the coming days to make a decision on lifting the ban or not.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants abandoned in trailer in San Antonio found dead
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

Latest News

An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Endangered child alert issued for missing teen & baby
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Erin Police officer shot during traffic stop
Shelby County District Attorney forum
Shelby County District Attorney race candidates participate in forum
Ted Townsend incoming Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce CEO
Ted Townsend incoming Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce CEO