Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Best Life: Intuitive eating: Cancel the diet culture

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– No meat, no carbs, no dairy, no gluten. Did you know that it may be damaging to your health if you deprive your body of foods? A new way of honoring your body and fueling it without guilt is rising in popularity. It’s called intuitive eating. But what is this new anti-diet and does it work?

Ashley Hinds RDN, LDN, CEDRD and Registered Dietitian explains that “Intuitive eating teaches us to listen to our internal cues and listen to our hunger fullness cues.”

Intuitive eating is based on ten principles; first, reject the diet mentality, which can offer you false hope to lose weight fast. Honor your hunger instead by adequately eating carbs.

Hinds says, “Our body is always trying to reach homeostasis and it’s anticipating ‘Oh you put me through a famine, a diet, a few times now, I need to anticipate for the next famine’. And that’s actually what leads to weight cycling.”

Make peace with your food, give yourself permission to eat what society deems as ‘bad food’, if not it can lead to binging. Challenge the ‘food police’, the societal voice in your head that monitors the unreasonable rules diet culture has set. Discover the satisfaction factor, make eating food pleasurable. Feel your fullness, listen to the signals that your body is full. And cope with your emotions around food with kindness.

“Dieting can put a huge strain on our mental health because if we have famine then we’re also increasing our anxiety and it all comes to that full circle.” Hinds further explains.

Respect your body and feel the difference. Focus on how working out makes you feel mentally and not look physically. And honor your health with gentle nutrition.

Hinds says, “My recommendation is typically to have about three meals a day and two to three snacks.”

There have been at least 97 studies looking into intuitive eating. A study of those found people who practice intuitive eating were more likely to accept their bodies, be more mindful, and reported higher self-esteem. They also had lower levels of depression and anxiety.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Danielle Gober, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

Latest News

Best Life: 4 easy way to keep grandma safe at home
Best Life: 4 easy way to keep grandma safe at home
Best Life: 4 easy way to keep grandma safe at home
Best Life: 4 easy ways to keep grandma safe at home
2 Memphis clinics offer free HIV testing
2 Memphis clinics offer free HIV testing
Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.
Youth vaccinations are available on Jefferson Ave.