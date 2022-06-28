Another pleasant day but the heat & humidity will return soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure is allowing for cooler air to filter in from the north through today. As high pressure shifts east, the flow will turn southerly causing the heat and humidity to return to the Mid-South by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with a Northeast wind at 5-10 and highs in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storm, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. July 4th will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 90.

