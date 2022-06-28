901 FC’S Smith is up for USL player of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 Football Club is back at the top of the Eastern Conference of the United Soccer League, thanks to the Club’s second win last week.

The team is getting consistent performances from the whole squad, but one player is extremely talented.

Graham Smith is nominated for USL Team of the week after coming up with 2 goals in those two games, both off headers against FC Tulsa and Detroit City FC The 6′3″.

Smith moves up from his position as a defender to tower over the box and redirect crosses into the back of the net.

He also helps the Boys in Blue record 2 straight shutouts with his play on the back line.

The team is now 11-3-2 on the Season. The next match is at Tampa Bay Saturday night.

