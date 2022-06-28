Advertise with Us
14 accused Traveling Vice Lord gang members indicted for racketeering

US Department of Justice
US Department of Justice(DOJ)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal grand jury has indicted 14 alleged members and associates of the Traveling Vice Lord / Junk Yard Dogs (TVL/JYD), a criminal organization whose members and associates, prosecutors say, engaged in a racketeering conspiracy involving acts of murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking between June 17, 2020, and August 2020.

This is a culmination of a two-year investigation into the Traveling Vice Lord subset, the Junk Yard Dogs, who operated mostly in Fayette County, Tenn.

The investigation revealed “Chief of Streets” Tomarcus Baskerville ordered Martivus Baskerville, Deonte Walker, Toorrence Fitzpatrick, Deandra Rivers and Trevin Hullom, to conduct five separate shootings against rival gang members, the Gangster Disciples and the 4 Corner Hustlers with the intent to kill those gang members. As a result of these crimes, nine individuals were shot, and one person died.

Named in the indictment are Tomarcus Baskerville, 33, Christopher Peeler, 30, Martivus Baskerville, 28, Thomas Smith, 22, Davaius Worrles, 29, Curtis Baskerville, 36, Montaveen Taylor, 21, Mardarius McNeal, 24, Deandra Rivers, 26, Deonte Walker, 27, Trevin Hullom, 29, Torrance Fitzpatrick, 27, Bianca Jackson, 20, and Courtland Springfield, 30.

According to the indictment, the TVL/JYD is a violent criminal street gang that operates throughout the Western District of Tennessee. The TVL is a subset of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation which originated in Chicago, Illinois, and other parts of the United States.

This case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

