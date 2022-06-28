1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on the highway.

The shooting happened between two vehicles on Highway 178 around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Marshall County.

Deputies were called to the scene of a crash where they found three people that had been shot.

Two were rushed to the hospital with significant injuries; another was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK.

Deputies also received a call from the hospital saying another person was there and was shot and killed.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation. If you have any information that could assist, call Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.