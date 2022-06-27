Youth vaccinations are available on Jefferson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months up to 5 years old.

Doses are being offered at the health department locations on Jefferson Avenue and Sycamore View road.

Their doors are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed, but parents must accompany their children.

