Youth vaccinations are available on Jefferson Ave.

Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months up to 5 years old.
Doses are being offered at the health department locations on Jefferson Avenue and Sycamore View road.
Their doors are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
No appointment is needed, but parents must accompany their children.
