WDIA announces Bobby O’Jay’s successor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The announcement was made Monday that Stan Bell will fill the role of the morning DJ host.

O’Jay passed away in May after 39 years with the station.

O’Jay was the morning DJ host for the “Fun Morning Show” at WDIA.

The show’s name has been changed to “The Stan Bell Morning Show” and will air from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Bell has been an on-air personality with V-101 for the last 30 years.

