OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels are back in Oxford after winning the 2022 Men’s College World Series.

The team will be greeted by fans at the Walk of Champions on campus at 2p.m.

Click here to watch live.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.