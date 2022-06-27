Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Victim critically injured from hit-and-run crash

White SUV similar to suspect's vehicle
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect.

Investigators said the victim was seriously hurt Saturday night on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Timothy Road.

The victim was hit by a white SUV similar to the one above that did not stop after the crash.

The white SUV has a broken passenger side headlight lens and possible front-end damage.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

