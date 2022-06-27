Advertise with Us
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayonnaise, store owner says

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – One Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant told WGCL that a customer got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. An argument escalated, and the customer shot two employees, the owner said.

One worker did not survive. Police did not clarify the second worker’s injuries.

Police are still investigating and did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

