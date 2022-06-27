Advertise with Us
Simple tips to maximize travel savings costs

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer is here, and that means road trips. One thing on every traveler’s mind is navigating rising costs at the pump.

The Car Coach Lauren Fix joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to maximize travel savings costs and season maintenance you need to tackle before taking a long road trip

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

