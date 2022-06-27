Rebel fans celebrate first baseball national championship

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Last one in and last one out, the Ole Miss Rebels are College World Series Champions for the first time in history, defeating the University of Oklahoma 4-2.

“I’m so happy,” said Dylan Farris, a 2016 Ole Miss graduate.

“I’m ecstatic,” yelled Sophomore Gavin Fitzpatrick.

“We won the national championship,” exclaimed Dylan Todd, an Ole Miss Junior.

We went to the Blind Pig off the square in Downtown Oxford to watch the last few innings of the game, after the official watch party at Swayze Field was evacuated due to heavy rain and lightning.

Hundreds dressed in red and blue filled bars and restaurants on and around the square to see if the Rebs could close out an exciting game, and they did.

“Phenomenal! So proud of the Rebs,” said Ole Miss Junior Dylan Todd. “I don’t even have a voice because I’ve been yelling so much.”

“We are believers,” said Polly Hubbell, a 1986 graduate who was once a bat girl for the Ole Miss baseball team. “They just needed to have fun a swing with it, and they did.”

Some may forget the Rebels were the last of 64 teams to receive a bid to the postseason.

Fans on the square had not forgotten, even using it as a point of pride to add to the victory.

“We were the last ones to make it in,” Fitzpatrick said. “We came through. We pulled out every game.”

“It’s intense. It’s indescribable, but the good news is hopefully next year we’ll be able to do it again,” said Farris.

“They deserve it. They played well,” Todd said. “A lot of people don’t think Mississippi is a baseball state, but the back-to-back national championships in Mississippi prove otherwise.”

“Because we had such a unique arc in success and difficulty this year, it makes (winning) that much sweeter,” said 2000 graduate Robert Wade.

Wade was with his daughter, Kenedy, who will be an incoming Freshman at Ole Miss this year making her a third-generation Rebel.

Sharing this moment is special to this family.

“It’s the experience of a lifetime,” Robert said.

“There’s no other way to describe it other than ‘it’s a family.’” Kenedy said. “There’s definitely some hard times, but when it’s high it’s really high.”

The Rebels are set to return to Oxford on Monday afternoon.

The following days have fans of all kinds envisioning what the celebration will look like.

“It’s going to be jumping,” Hubbell said.

“I just know that I’m about to win the party,” said Farris.

There’s to be a welcome party scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Walk of Champions on Ole Miss’s campus, a fitting place for the new national champions.

