Osceola police chief resigns

A Mississippi County town is searching for a new police chief.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County town is searching for a new police chief.

The City of Osceola announced Jerry Hamilton submitted his resignation after hours on Friday.

Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson told Region 8 News on Monday that Hamilton resigned as police chief for a higher-paying job with dedicated time off locally.

“He did an excellent job as police chief,” Wilson said. “He made a lot of improvements within the department. We wish him the best.”

Captain John Weldon will serve as acting police chief.

Hamilton recommended Weldon as interim and Wilson accepted.

