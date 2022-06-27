Advertise with Us
Memorial service announced for K-9 shot and killed in line of duty

The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Pascagoula Police Department announced that a memorial service will be held in honor of Officer Exo, a K-9 shot and killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty

The service will take place on Friday, July 1st at the Pascagoula Senior Center, located at 1912 Live Oak Avenue. Officer Exo’s ashes will be escorted from Mobile, Ala. to Pascagoula, and services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

