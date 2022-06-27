Louisiana judge blocks trigger law enforcement of statewide abortion ban

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has blocked the enforcement of a statewide abortion ban designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, along with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and Ellie Schilling, filed a petition requesting emergency relief from Louisiana’s “trigger law” in regards to abortion on behalf of the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport.

Since the Supreme Court of the United States announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, Louisiana’s “trigger law” went into effect, meaning abortion immediately became illegal in the state. The filing includes a request for a temporary restraining order of the enforcement of the law so clinics can resume providing abortions and patients can access the procedure.

The clinic’s administrator, Kathaleen Pittman, and Medical Students for Choice are also listed as plaintiffs in the petition. They are challenging the constitutionality of the “vague” trigger law, saying it’s impossible to tell whether any of the trigger laws are in effect, and if so, which ones, and what conduct would be prohibited, including what exceptions exist for doctors performing abortions to save a pregnant person’s life.

“There is tremendous urgency around this petition and emergency motion as the Dobbs decision has precipitated a tidal wave of canceled appointments and the withdrawal of critical services in states with trigger laws throughout the nation, perhaps none more so than in Louisiana where the trigger laws are immediately effective,” said a statement from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

