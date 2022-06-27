Advertise with Us
Women’s health organization files lawsuit to stop Miss. abortion ban

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jackson Women’s Health Organization has filed a lawsuit Monday asking Hinds County to prevent Mississippi from enforcing its trigger ban, which would stop all abortions.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch certified the 10-day trigger law which is set to begin in 10 days.

The lawsuit asks the Court to ensure Mississippi’s six-week ban, which would prohibit most abortions, is not enforceable.

JWHO argues that the Mississippi Consitution, a right confirmed by the 1998 decision of Miss. Supreme Court known as Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice, says “no aspect of life is more personal and private than those have to do with one’s own reproductive system,” and " the state constitutional right to privacy includes an implied right to choose where or not to have an abortion.”

JWHO clinic is using this as their defense to stop the state from enforcing the bans and closing their clinic.

“The Mississippi Supreme Court’s 1998 decision interpreting the Mississippi Constitution exists completely independent of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions about the federal constitution. It is binding precedent,” said Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice, who is one of the JWHO clinic’s long-time lawyers.

