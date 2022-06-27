Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in

Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday.

Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look.

The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary suite, a large walk-in closet, and a 10-foot ceiling.

Banks says the home is a blessing for her family.

“I just feel blessed,” Banks said. “I think this is a blessing for me and my family, and hopefully somehow we can figure out a way to use this to others because it could not have come at a better time. So I am happy. I know my daughter is like, ‘why do you keep crying?’ I’m like, ‘these are happy tears. They are happy tears.’”

For this year’s giveaway, tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.

The money raised goes toward the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party
Car stuck in Restaurant
Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Multiple shootings leave four people dead
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Investigation finds instances of abuse at Memphis head start schools
Stan Bell
WDIA announces Bobby O’Jay’s successor
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview
Women’s health organization files lawsuit to stop Miss. abortion ban
An image taken from a helicopter of the area where the train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri