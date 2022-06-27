‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday.

Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look.

The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary suite, a large walk-in closet, and a 10-foot ceiling.

Banks says the home is a blessing for her family.

“I just feel blessed,” Banks said. “I think this is a blessing for me and my family, and hopefully somehow we can figure out a way to use this to others because it could not have come at a better time. So I am happy. I know my daughter is like, ‘why do you keep crying?’ I’m like, ‘these are happy tears. They are happy tears.’”

For this year’s giveaway, tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.

The money raised goes toward the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.