Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Fire department holds parade for 3-year-old with kidney cancer

The Charleston Fire Department rides through the neighborhood flashing their lights and blaring...
The Charleston Fire Department rides through the neighborhood flashing their lights and blaring their horns for 3-year-old Livie.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3-year-old diagnosed with kidney cancer got a special firetruck parade on Sunday.

Her name is Livie, and her favorite place to go is the Fire Museum in North Charleston.

As a special surprise, the Charleston Fire Department drove through Livie’s neighborhood for her, her family and neighbors with flashing lights and horns blaring.

In the end, the fire crew drove back around to give the kids plastic fire hats, stickers and coloring pages.

The crew took a photo afterward.
The crew took a photo afterward.(Charleston Fire Department)

Livie had a smile on her face the entire time, especially when she got to take a ride in one of the trucks around the neighborhood herself.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party
Car stuck in Restaurant
Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Multiple shootings leave four people dead
Southaven Police Department (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Power restored in Southaven