Fire department holds parade for 3-year-old with kidney cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3-year-old diagnosed with kidney cancer got a special firetruck parade on Sunday.

Her name is Livie, and her favorite place to go is the Fire Museum in North Charleston.

As a special surprise, the Charleston Fire Department drove through Livie’s neighborhood for her, her family and neighbors with flashing lights and horns blaring.

In the end, the fire crew drove back around to give the kids plastic fire hats, stickers and coloring pages.

The crew took a photo afterward. (Charleston Fire Department)

Livie had a smile on her face the entire time, especially when she got to take a ride in one of the trucks around the neighborhood herself.

