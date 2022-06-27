Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Cooler temperatures to start the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The cold front that moved through yesterday has allowed for cooler and drier air to stream into the Mid-South and it won’t be as hot or humid today and tomorrow. Enjoy the cooler temperatures because heat and humidity will rise again by mid-week but thankfully not as hot as the past few weeks.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind AT 10-15 MPH and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party
Car stuck in Restaurant
Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Multiple shootings leave four people dead
Southaven Police Department (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Power restored in Southaven

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
Cold front brings rain and a much cooler pattern to follow
Tracking a cold front that will bring rain today and cooler temps tomorrow
Remaining hot & humid with a chance of rain & storms for some today
WMC First Alert Weather
A chance of rain finally returns along with some relief from the heat
A Heat Advisory for a few areas in eastern Arkansas & north Mississippi. Very hot again today...
Dry with near record highs today followed by chances of rain Sunday