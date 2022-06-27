Cooler temperatures to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The cold front that moved through yesterday has allowed for cooler and drier air to stream into the Mid-South and it won’t be as hot or humid today and tomorrow. Enjoy the cooler temperatures because heat and humidity will rise again by mid-week but thankfully not as hot as the past few weeks.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind AT 10-15 MPH and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

