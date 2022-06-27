Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cool, dry air firmly in place for now, but the summer heat & humidity will soon return

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the upper Mid-West is taking a bite out of the typical summer heat and humidity. Enjoy the break because a southerly flow will return soon.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storm, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. July 4th will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

