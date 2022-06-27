Caught on video: Driver parks vehicle in street, pulls gun on other driver

MIAMI (WSVN) - A terrifying episode of road rage was caught on camera this week.

The frightening encounter with an armed motorist, a road-rage run-in where a man whipped out a pistol, was captured on a driver’s dashcam.

The woman whose dashcam captured the video doesn’t want to show her face but does want to share the encounter that happened Thursday as she was heading home from work near Northwest 90th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

She said the man behind the wheel of a blue Mitsubishi kept slamming on his brakes, trying to get the attention of a nearby woman.

That’s when she finally honked her horn and things escalated.

“He went ahead and accelerated again for the third time while still looking at the girl, trying to talk to her again,” the motorist said. “So, I beeped at him again, like ‘Dude, let’s go,’ so then, at this time it’s around 103rd, he actually stopped the car, put in park and he came out and he was shouting.”

On the video, he lifts his shirt and pulls out the gun.

“I was shaken up,” the driver said. “I called my husband, and he was like, ‘Just get home and get out of the area.’ And so, you know, once I got home, I was too nervous to do anything at that time.”

When she finally went to police the next day for help, what she was told took her by surprise.

“We were actually told that since we didn’t call 911 at that time, that it wouldn’t be considered an urgent matter, so that they would assign an officer to the case but it would be a few days, maybe five to 10 days,” the woman said.

Until then, she said she’s counting her blessings he never pulled the trigger and will now take another route home to avoid coming face to face with this driver and his gun.

“For me, for somebody that’s done something like that, I think that’s a dangerous thing because maybe this time he just pulled out the gun, but next time he could actually shoot somebody,” she said.

Miami-Dade Crimestoppers is asking that anyone who recognizes the man with the gun to call them at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.