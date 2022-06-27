Burglars take about $4,000 worth of liquor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Natalie’s Liquor store was burglarized last night on Germantown Parkway.

Memphis Police department posted this video on their Facebook page.

Officers say the suspects entered by breaking several windows.

The suspects brought large containers that they filled with approximately $4,000 of inventory.

No arrests have been made at this point in time.

If you have any information about this ongoing investigation call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

