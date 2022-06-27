Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Burglars take about $4,000 worth of liquor

Burglar standing on the counter with two more behind him.
Burglar standing on the counter with two more behind him.(scso)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Natalie’s Liquor store was burglarized last night on Germantown Parkway.

Memphis Police department posted this video on their Facebook page.

Officers say the suspects entered by breaking several windows.

The suspects brought large containers that they filled with approximately $4,000 of inventory.

No arrests have been made at this point in time.

If you have any information about this ongoing investigation call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party
Car stuck in Restaurant
Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Multiple shootings leave four people dead
The properties still need to be appraised in order to determine exactly how much tax revenue...
Paperwork is done: $300 million in development coming to Millington
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

Latest News

Ole Miss fans celebrate as the Rebels win their first ever baseball national championship.
Rebel fans celebrate first baseball national championship
2 Memphis clinics offer free HIV testing
2 Memphis clinics offer free HIV testing
Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.
Youth vaccinations are available on Jefferson Ave.
White SUV similar to suspect's vehicle
Victim critically injured from hit-and-run crash