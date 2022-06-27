Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Best Life: 4 easy way to keep grandma safe at home

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, MO. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Ninety percent of older Americans say they want to age in-place and live in their home and not in an assisted living facility. But every 20 minutes, an older adult dies from the consequences of a fall. But there are simple things you can do to make sure your loved ones are safe in their space.

Sarah Grant, an 84-year-old woman, tells Ivanhoe of a dangerous fall she suffered at home. “I laid in the yard for about two and a half hours before the next-door neighbor saw me laying there. I fell going in there into that back room, I couldn’t get up.” Grant has fallen more times than she can remember, “I could almost write a book for falling.”

Susan Stark, PhD, is an Occupational Therapist at Washington University, she states, “I was stunned to understand that for any older adult, 65 or older, the risk of falling is huge. So, you could have a 25 to 33 percent chance of falling, even if you don’t have any risk factors for falling.”

A Harvard study found the five most important universal design features in the home are no-step entries, extra-wide hallways, accessible living spaces on the ground floor and accessible light switches and door levers. But the same study found only one percent of homes in America have all five features. But that’s not all you can do.

Emily Somerville form Washington University adds that “Things like these carpets, where the edges can lift up and cause a problem with a walker getting stuck or a foot getting stuck.”

Guardrails on steps, benches on tubs and handrails in showers all cut fall risks by 50 percent. As for Grant, she uses all the help she can get.

“All I had to do was just make myself stop and grab, hold to something.” Grant explains.

If you would like a high-tech way to keep a watch on your loved ones without intruding on their privacy, instead of placing video cameras, motion monitors can be installed to alert you if your loved one has not gotten up in the morning, or if there is continued movement in one place.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party
Car stuck in Restaurant
Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Multiple shootings leave four people dead
Southaven Police Department (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Power restored in Southaven

Latest News

Best Life: 4 easy way to keep grandma safe at home
Best Life: 4 easy ways to keep grandma safe at home
2 Memphis clinics offer free HIV testing
2 Memphis clinics offer free HIV testing
Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.
Youth vaccinations are available on Jefferson Ave.
Best Life: Prep for HIV prevention
Best Life: Prep for HIV prevention