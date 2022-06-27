Advertise with Us
Amber Alert issued for 2 young children missing in Idaho, believed in danger

From left, Sapphira and Malik Holmberg are missing. An Amber Alert has been issued for them in...
From left, Sapphira and Malik Holmberg are missing. An Amber Alert has been issued for them in Idaho.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Authorities are looking for two babies who are believed to have been kidnapped from an Idaho home and be in immediate danger.

Police said 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg were taken from a home in Nampa, Idaho, Monday morning.

Sierra Martinez, 20, is the suspect in the kidnapping, police said.

Martinez is a 5-foot, 3-inch tall woman, weighing 165 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Authorities are also looking for a 2003 blue Honda Pilot in connection with this Amber Alert. No plate information is available.

Sapphira, a girl, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has a white patch scar under her armpit.

Malik, a boy, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 2 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has a freckle on his left ear, a birthmark on the back of his head at the base of his neck and a birthmark on center of his chest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257.

Sierra Martinez, 20, is a suspect in the disappearance of two children from Nampa, Idaho,...
Sierra Martinez, 20, is a suspect in the disappearance of two children from Nampa, Idaho, police said.(Source: NCMEC)

