Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight

(Source: CNN, CNE, NOTIRED RED DE APOYO, VIA CABLENOTICIAS, TWITTER/@PETROGUSTAVO
By Stefano Pozzebon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) – Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a bullfight arena in Colombia Sunday.

According to Governor Ricardo Orozco, one child, two women and an adult man lost their lives.

More than 300 people were treated at hospitals, according to health officials in the area.

The stadium collapse happened as the town was marking the celebrations for the upcoming Feast of Saint Peter.

The incident has already had some political repercussions with Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro calling on mayors to suspend bullfights to avoid similar tragedies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party
Car stuck in Restaurant
Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Multiple shootings leave four people dead
Burglar standing on the counter with two more behind him.
Burglars take about $4,000 worth of liquor

Latest News

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
San Bernardino Fire Department rescued two puppies from an underground tortoise den in Yucca...
WATCH: Firefighters rescue two puppies trapped in tortoise den
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia