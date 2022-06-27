Advertise with Us
2 Memphis clinics offer free HIV testing

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is set to commemorate National HIV Testing Day with a free testing event Monday.

HIV Testing and STD screenings will be offered from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

The free tests will be available at the Sexual Health Clinic on Jefferson Avenue, and the Cawthon Clinic on Haynes Street.

Tests will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, at both locations.

