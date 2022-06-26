Salvation Army seeing an uptick in women seeking shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army in Memphis said they’ve received calls from dozens of women looking for emergency shelter assistance for their families.

Stacie McGhee is a Case Manager for the Salvation Army’s Renewal Place Program.

She says this summer, the number of women seeking emergency shelter in Memphis has skyrocketed.

“Definitely our calls have increased over 100 percent,” said McGhee. “Whereas in May we were getting more than 20 calls a week. Now it’s more than 50 calls a week for emergency shelter.”

This has caused the Salvation Army to increase the capacity of the Purdue Center of Hope. McGhee said the shelter is now serving 80 women and children.

She said more women are seeking shelter, for a number of reasons.

“The extreme heat,” said McGhee. “The rising of the COVID numbers, as well as people are not talking about the opioid epidemic and drugs and alcohol as a whole. As well as the ending of child tax credit and monies that our families were receiving in this past 6 to 12 months.”

McGhee says they’re able to assist over 100 women and children in their shelter. They expect to continue to see an increase in families needing a roof over their heads throughout the summer.

“The Salvation Army is doing what it’s always done in helping those who need to be helped to the best of our ability,” said McGhee.

McGhee says there is still space available in case families or single women are looking for shelter.

You can contact the Salvation Army at (901)-543-8586.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

