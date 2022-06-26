Protests continue over Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 100 people gathered in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon to continue protesting the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Under Tennessee law, abortions will become illegal within 30 days, but protesters are pushing for that to change by calling on Gov. Bill Lee.

The group marched from Public Square to the Tennessee State Capitol. Organizers said they planned the protest around this weekend’s Pride celebrations because they’re concerned that LGBTQ+ rights could be the next target.

“They’re already positioning to take away more rights, and I feel like it’s citizens’ duties to get out and make your voice heard so the government knows that is not what the people want,” Zac Sherman said.

Sherman is a transgender man and said he wanted to participate in the protest to help make sure more rights are not taken away from people.

Sherman said he is concerned he now has fewer rights than his mother had, and his children will have even fewer rights than he has.

“I don’t want to be forgotten about,” Sherman said. “I want my sisters out there to know that we deserve more. The fight goes hand and hand because it’s marginalized communities.”

“This isn’t just an attack on women as a whole,” Kali Davis said. “This is an attack on women of color, LGBTQ+ communities, lower income communities.”

Davis marched with a sign she made that reads “separation between vagina and state” on one side and “abortion is healthcare” on the other. She said this ruling hurt, and she wanted to support people who might no longer have access to abortion.”

“When a vagina is more regulated than gun laws right now, it’s kind of insane to think,” Davis said about the ruling. “We’ve stepped back 50 years, and that’s not going to happen. That’s not going to fly.”

At the State Capitol, the protesters chanted, held signs and shared abortion stories. Robin Haynes said she had an abortion when she was 18 years old and is upset Gov. Lee is pushing the legislation to make that illegal for other people in Tennessee to have in the future.

Haynes wrote a letter to the governor and left it on the steps of the Capitol with lots of other letters and signs. She said the governor took an oath to protect the citizens of his state, and she does not believe he is representing them.

“There are more citizens of Tennessee that believe that they have rights to their body,” Haynes said. “He is ignoring the majority of his constituents.”

