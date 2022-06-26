Power outages affecting traffic signals in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - There is a power outage in Southaven and it is affecting a large number of traffic lights.

According to the energy map, there are about 3,000 homes without power.

Police said there are officers directing traffic at some intersections.

If you come to a traffic light and no one is directing traffic, treat it as a four-way stop.

