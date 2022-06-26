Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Ole Miss wins the College Baseball World Series

Kemp Alderman
Kemp Alderman(WTOK Sports)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 in the College World Series Championship.

There are three Memphians on the roster:

Reagan Burford, Sophomore, Germantown, Tenn.

Hayden Leatherwood, Senior, Collierville, Tenn.

Jack Dougherty, Sophomore, Collierville, Tenn.

This is the first national title for the Rebels’ baseball program.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

