Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 10-3 in game 1 of College World Series championship

(Ole Miss)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 10-3 in the first game of the College World Series championship.

The Rebels need just one more win to be crowned champions and will have the chance to do so on Sunday.

The two teams will face off at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs
Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs
The properties still need to be appraised in order to determine exactly how much tax revenue...
Paperwork is done: $300 million in development coming to Millington
A photo of the missing kitten
Kitten returned to Memphis animal shelter
Reward being offered after dog found severely burned (Bluff City Vet Specialists)
Reward being offered after dog found severely burned
Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

Latest News

Protest
protest - clipped version
The pro-choice movement associated with Planned Parenthood marched against the Supreme Court's...
Emotions continue to run high in Mid-South following Roe v. Wade decision
Memphis police
Man injured from shooting on Knight Arnold
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Multiple shootings leave four people dead
Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party