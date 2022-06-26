Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mid-South preparing for 4th of July events

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown will have a Firework Extravaganza on July fourth starting at 5 p.m at the Municipal Park.

The Fireworks show will begin at 9:10 p. m.

There will be live entertainment crafts and food.

There will be a few road closures.

Parts of Exeter Road will close at 2 that afternoon, and parts of Farmington Boulevard and Neshoba Road will close at 5 p.m.

The City of Memphis and Memphis Parks plan to put on the Bluff City’s largest fireworks festival on Sunday, July 3rd.

The free event at Liberty Park will feature food, live music, kids’ games, and of course fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

Festivities kick off at 5 p. m. with the fireworks show beginning at 9 p. m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

