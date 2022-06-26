Man injured from shooting on Knight Arnold
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Knight Arnold Saturday close to 7 p.m.
A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition police said.
There is no suspect at this time.
Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.