Man injured from shooting on Knight Arnold

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Knight Arnold Saturday close to 7 p.m.

A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition police said.

There is no suspect at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.

