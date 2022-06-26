Man injured from shooting on Knight Arnold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Knight Arnold Saturday close to 7 p.m.

A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition police said.

There is no suspect at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.

