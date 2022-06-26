Cold front brings rain and a much cooler pattern to follow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain helped to significantly cool temperatures across the Mid-South Sunday afternoon as a cold front drifted south through the region. Cool, dry air is now streaming in behind the front taking a bite out of the heat and humidity as the work week begins.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

