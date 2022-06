MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said there was a three-car crash at about 2 p.m Sunday.

A car left the roadway and struck Barksdale Restaurant.

One woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.